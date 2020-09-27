BBNaija 2020: Viewers Hail Laycon’s Victory

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Olamilekan Agbeleshe, fondly called Laycon has emerged winner if this season lockdown edition of the show.

Laycon secured 60 per cent votes the highest in the history of BBNaija finale followed by Dorathy with 21.85 per cent votes.|

Nengi had 15.03 per cent votes while Neo and Vee had 1.94 per cent and 1.18 per cent votes, respectively.

However, the victory of the musician was not surprising to many as many celebrities such as Eniola Badmus, Nkechi Blessing, Tunde Ednut, Broda Shaggi and a host of others have canvassed for votes for the upcoming musician.

As part of the gains of his victory, he has a trip to Dubai, a trip to Dublin and also a trip to watch the and also a cash prize of N30m.

Laycon is a graduate of University of Lagos.

The emergence of Laycon as the winner made many Nigerians took to their Twitter accounts to celebrate with him.

African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below

@bossman wrote: “Congratulations to the winner of big brother naija lock down Edition Laycon. Congratulations to all icons all over the globe. We did it.”

@Oli_Ekun wrote: “I’m so happy for my baby girl. It’s been such a fantastic ride. Congratulations to her and Laycon. Such a sweet souls.”

@pweedyadel wrote: “Congratulations Laycon for emerging the winner BalloonBottle with popping corkConfetti ball Party popper May we see more of you achieving greater things Raising hands Icons we did it.”

@moon_night247 wrote: “I stan the greatest of all time Hundred points symbol

Even after all the insult ( you know who) bashed you, you remained strong. Who would have thought that laycon would win when he entered the house for the first time. I rep the G.O.A.T.”

@KlassicLina wrote: “I love you guys my 2 best in the house. God thank you for making my wish come through. CONGRATULATIONS Dorathy for coming 2nd and Laycon for winning. Kisses.”

@_ThePosi wrote: “I’m so happy for Laycon. I can imagine how he feels now. He thought he was going to leave after 2weeks.”

@Da_MaK_G wrote: “Congratulations To Icons Yall Did That… the True Beasts of the season…. thank you for Running your race Laycon its a well-deserved Winner.”

@AssaOluwabunmi, “Fellow Icons, we came we saw we conquered, Congratulations is in order, Congratulations Laycon.”

@MsChimezie wrote: “I just came to promote my EP. Laycon won our hearts with his simplicity. I love his free and vibing spirit.”

