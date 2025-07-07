Tanzania To Host Pan-African Social Security Summit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tanzania is set to host a high-level Pan-African summit focusing on the future of social security on the continent, a senior official announced.

The summit, to be held on July 10 in the northern city of Arusha, would convene social security leaders and policymakers from 15 African nations.

The 15 countries include Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, South Sudan, the Comoros, Sierra Leone, Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, Mali, Namibia, and the host Tanzania.

Ridhiwani Kikwete, minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for labor, youth and employment said the event aimed to elevate regional dialogues around the strategic role of social security institutions in national development agendas.

It would be preceded by a stakeholder forum on July 9, providing a platform for thought leaders to deliberate on emerging trends and challenges across the sector, he said.

“This forum would bring together stakeholders, policymakers, regulators, and top executives to explore how the sector can better drive social and economic transformation across Africa,” Kikwete said. (NAN)