BBNaija: Ndinne Duo Predicts Mbadiwe Twins, Season 9 Winner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ndinne pair, recently evicted housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija ”No Loose Guard” edition, on Wednesday predicted the Mbadiwe twin pair as winner of the game.

The duo, who made the prediction during a virtual interview session, said that the twins remained competitive in the house.

“We feel the Mbadiwe twins will win the season 9 show, but we are routing for the BETA duo because as soon as we entered the house, from the first day, we bonded so well with them.

“The BETA duo are our niggas, we were close in the house.”

The Ndinne pair, who were evicted on Sunday, emerged the first custodian of the season in week one, also became head of house in week two.

Ndinne duo have their individual names as

Chinne Nwafor and Nneamaka Nwafor.

Going forward, Chinne said she would be going back to develop her food brand, having established a restaurant before going into the house.

She said that going into movie production was also part of her plans, as she had featured in series of Nollywood films.

On the other hand, Nneamaka said that she would be expanding her existing perfume brand.

“I am also open to collaborations,” she said.

Speaking on who they were both attracted to in the house, the duo said they never considered establishing any romantic relationship in the house.

On how they felt about their eviction, the Ndinne pair said they were shocked as they were not expecting to leave so early in the game.

They said if allowed to come back on the show, they would present themselves more visible early enough.

The duo said they enjoyed divine grace and the reward for hardwork and discipline, when they emerged custodian of the house in the first week and head of house in the second week.

Talking about their hobbies and favourite local food, Chinne said she enjoyed planning events, going for picnics, writing speeches and counselling people.

“My favourite food is Abacha (popularly known as African salad),” she said.

On her part, Nneamaka said she loves Oha soup with any good morsel, and loved to dance, read, enjoy nature, engage in research and play basketball.

The duo said that they would miss every housemate they left behind and the highly furnished house, most especially head of house lounge.

They appreciated their fans for the support enjoyed so far, while commending the organisers of the show for counting them worthy to be on the show.

The reality television show, which premiered on Sunday, July 28, with 28 housemates, will be concluded on Oct. 6, as the housemates compete for the grand prize of N100 million.