Security Forces Eliminate 10 Bandits, Rescue 1 Hostage

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kaduna State Government said security forces have killed 10 bandits and rescued one hostage in Giwa Local Government Area (LGA).

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said the 10 bandits who were lurking around some flash points state met their disastrous end.

“The joint security forces came in contact with the heavily armed bandits in Kwanan Bataru on the outskirts of Fatika in Giwa LGA and subsequently engaged them.

“In the course of the gun duel, 10 of the bandits were eliminated while several others escaped with gunshot injuries.

“One person, likely to have been kidnapped in a neighbouring state and was being held by bandits, was rescued by the troops and is being debriefed at the moment“, he said.

Aruwan explained that the bandits, who managed to escape, abandoned several motorcycles, one revolver, mobile phones, torchlights and some charms.

“One of the sheds used by the bandits to hold hostages was burnt ,” he added.

The commissioner said Gov. Nasir el-Rufai commended the security forces for taking out the notorious bandits and wished the troops more success in the ongoing operations across the state.

“The government is appealing to residents of Fatika to report to security agencies anyone found seeking medical attention for questionable injuries on these numbers: 09034000060 and 08170189999.

“All information received will be treated with the utmost confidentiality,“ Aruwan said.

NAN
























