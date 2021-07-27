Benin Republic Slams Fresh Charges Against Sunday Igboho

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Benin Republic has filed new charges against Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho, who was arrested in the country last Monday.

Ibrahim Salami, one of the Cotonou, Benin Republic-based lawyers of the freedom fighter, disclosed the new charges after Monday’s hearing, where Igboho was ordered to be kept in police custody in Benin Republic.

Before the hearing, Salami had stated that the legal team was expecting extradition charges from the Nigerian government against the activist.

However, the lawyer stated Sunday Igboho was confronted with new charges when he appeared on Monday.

The law professor also disclosed that Igboho was further kept in police custody to allow police to conduct a thorough investigation into the charges, which included illegal migration, dubious connivance with immigration officers and an attempt to cause civil unrest.

Salami had thought that Igboho would be freed on Monday since the Federal Government is yet to file formal extradition charges against the activist.

He disclosed that the former allegations that warranted placing Igboho on a watch list had successfully being tackled during the hearing.

Some of the allegations, which he said could not be ascertained, are trafficking in arms, inciting violence that could result in social disturbance and causing disunity in Nigeria.

“First, the judge ruled that Sunday Igboho entered into the Benin Republic through an illegal means. They also want to investigate how Sunday Igboho conspired with others to enter Benin Republic through wrong means.

“They also want to know how long he has been in Benin republic and his plans in the country. They also raised a charge on whether he wants to come and cause unrest or social disturbance in Benin Republic,” the lawyer said in an interview with BBC Yoruba.























