Blackout As National Grid Collapses Again

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The national grid collapsed on Monday, plunging millions of Nigerians into darkness.

Electricity distribution companies across the country said the grid collapsed around 6:48 p.m., resulting in the loss of power supply across their networks.

“Dear Valued Customer,” Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) which serves some parts of Lagos State said on its X handle.

“Kindly be informed there was a system collapse at 18:48hrs which has resulted in a loss of power supply across our network. We are currently working with our partners as we hope for speedy restoration of the grid. We will keep you updated as soon as the power supply is restored. Kindly bear with us.”

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) also told its customers about the “general system collapse that occurred at 18:48 hours today, 14th October, 2024. This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the EEDC network.

“Consequently, due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide services to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States.”

It was also a similar situation with the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company which promised the restoration of normalcy as soon as possible.

“Dear Valued Customer, Please be informed that the power outage being experienced is due to a system failure from the national grid at 6:58 pm today, affecting the power supply to our franchise areas,” the Abuja Disco said.

But it assured that “we are working with the relevant stakeholders to restore power as soon as the grid is stabilised. Thank you for your understanding.”

This is one of the several grid collapses this year. It collapsed on February 4, March 28, April 15, July 6, and on August 5.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is, however, yet to comment on the latest national grid collapse.

But in April, the Executive director of the Independent System Operator (ISO) department of the TCN Nafisat Ali gave various reasons for the incessant grid collapse in Nigeria.

“The causes of grid collapse in Nigeria spread across all participants, from generation companies to transmission and distribution,” she told the Senate Committee on Power. “From generation companies, there is the inadequacy of gas supply, improper coordination of plants and gas pipelines, poor generation availability.”