Bob-Manuel Bags Appointment In Soludo’s Government

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo, has appointed veteran Nollywood actor, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, as his Special Adviser on Entertainment, Leisure and Tourism.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Paul Nwosu, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

Governor Soludo also approved the appointment of Mr Chike Anyaonu as Managing Director, Anambra State Housing Development Corporation