Bode George Must Respect Tinubu – Fani-Kayode

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has stated that ex-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s national vice chairman, Bode George must learn to respect the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

African Examiner recalls that George in an interview on Wednesday had berated Tinubu and the ruling party concerning the state of affairs in the country saying that the nation cannot be entrusted to the former governor of Lagos State, who mismanaged resources during his time in office.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode speaking as a guest on Thursday in Channels Television, stated that it is disheartening to see such an elder statesman speak ill of Tinubu and he slammed Bode George for holding personal grudge against Tinubu.

He said: “Bode George is having personal issues with Bola Tinubu, it is very clear first of all that Chief Bode George has some kind of personal axe to grind with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“And for me, it is really tragic, seeing an elder statesman and somebody I have immense respect for to stand on TV or sit on television and begin to use words like clown and others against a man that has been a contemporary of his over the years.

“They may have political differences but to bring such personal animosity into a political arena is something that gives me deep concern.

“I think he is obsessed, I think he is virtually delusional. I think that his hatred for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has beclouded his judgment.

“I think, frankly speaking, there is nothing that Asiwaju can ever do to appeal or please people like Bode George.

“He has made up his mind that Asiwaju is a demon. He has made up his mind that he will never support him. He’s made up his mind that he will demonise him for the rest of his life and that’s okay because it really doesn’t matter to us.”