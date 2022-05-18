Buhari Condoles Families of Kano Gas Explosion Victims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with families of those who lost their lives in the Sabon Gari, Kano, gas explosion in which nine casualties were reported.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President directed officials to provide adequate treatment for the injured persons.

“The gas explosion in Kano is very sad. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I wish the injured people speedy recovery”

“In this moment of profound grief, I pray to the Almighty to bestow strength upon the families of the victims, the government and people of Kano State and urge them to bear this irreparable loss,” the President said.

Buhari commended the immediate steps taken in response to the incident by the agencies of the State Government, National Emergency Management Authority, NEMA, the military, Police and other agencies of the Federal Government.