Bola Tinubu: Onanuga Cautions Against Calling President-Elect A Drug Dealer

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayo Onanuga, the Media Director of President-elect Bola Tinubu, has cautioned individuals who call his principal a drug dealer saying that those using hashtags to defame Tinubu will face divine judgment for their malicious tweets.

The African Examiner recalls that Tinubu has been accused of drug trafficking while in the US, and some Nigerians have called for his arrest and removal from the campaign before the election began.

Also, after his victory, some Nigerians continued to call for the arrest and imprisonment of Lagos State’s former governor and Onanuga’s recent statement comes in response to these calls.

In a tweet, Onanuga wrote: “Those using the hashtags #TinubuTheDrugDealer #TinubuForPrison are warned that their days are numbered. One day, they will face the consequences of their actions and God’s wrath for spreading false information about Nigeria’s President-Elect.”