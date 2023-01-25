Breaking: Abia PDP Governorship Candidate Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Abia state Prof Uche Ikonne, is dead.

His death was announced on Wednesday in a statement issued by his son Dr Chikezie Uche-Ikonne.

The statement reads: “I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today January 25, 2023 by 4 am after a brief illness.

“He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests from which he didn’t recover from.

“Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family”.