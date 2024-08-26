Tinubu Names New DG Of NIA, DSS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Directors-General for the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to a statement on Monday by Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s spokesman, Amb. Mohammed Mohammed has been appointed as the new D-G of the NIA, while Mr Adeola Ajayi is the new D-G of the DSS.

“Amb. Mohammed has had a distinguished career in the foreign service since joining the NIA in 1995.

“He has served in various roles, culminating in his promotion to the rank of Director and his subsequent appointment as the head of the Nigerian mission to Libya.

“The 1990 graduate of Bayero University, Kano, had served in North Korea, Pakistan, Sudan, and at the State House, Abuja.”

He added that Mr Ajayi, the new DSS D-G, had risen through the ranks to attain his current post of Assistant D-G of the Service.

He said Ajayi had served as State Director in Bauchi, Enugu, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Kogi at various times.

He said the new appointments followed the resignation of the previous NIA and DSS chiefs.

“President Tinubu expects the new security chiefs to work tirelessly to reposition the two intelligence agencies for better results.

“He charges them to bring their experience to bear in tackling the security challenges facing the country through collaboration with sister agencies and in alignment with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

“The President thanks the outgoing Directors-General of the two pivotal intelligence agencies for their services to the nation while wishing them success in their future endeavours,” said Ngelale.