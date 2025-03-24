Emergency Rule: Presidency Replies Jonathan, Soyinka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has stated that President Bola Tinubu made the right call in declaring emergency in Rivers State.

Ajayi was reacting to the comments of the emergency rule by former President, Goodluck Jonathan and Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka.

It is worth recalling that Jonathan had frowned at the suspension of democratic institutions saying that the action would rubbish the international image of the country.

According to him, the decision was a “clear abuse of power by all actors”.

Soyinka, on his part, stated that the action goes against the principles of federalism and over-centralises power in the presidency.

Reacting, Ajayi, in a statement on Sunday, described the criticisms as personal opinions.

“Former President Goodluck Jonathan are respected statesmen. Like many Nigerians that have offered varied opinions on the President’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, the two distinguished Nigerians have also offered their own opinions too,” the statement reads.



“President Tinubu has a country to govern, and he has exercised his power under the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“President Tinubu has a duty to preserve the corporate existence of Nigeria. He won’t allow any part of the country or state to descend into chaos.

“The Supreme Court ruled that there is no functioning government in Rivers State known to the constitution of Nigeria. President Tinubu won’t fail in his sacred duty to protect and preserve the country.”