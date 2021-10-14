BREAKING: Anambra: Supreme Court Upholds Soludo As APGA’s Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Supreme Court has upheld the candidacy of the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.

A panel of the apex court, in a judgment on Thursday dismissed the appeal against an earlier judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja which upheld the Victor Oye-led leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The court held, in the unanimous judgment, that the internal issue of political parties’ is outside the jurisdiction of courts.

It proceeded to uphold the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which resolved the leadership tussle in APGA in favour of Victor Oye and also upheld the primary election conducted by his leadership which produced Soludo as APGA governorship candidate for the November 6 governorship election.

