BREAKING: APC’s Nasiru Idris Wins Kebbi Governorship Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Dr Nasiru Idris of All Progressives Congress (APC) as Governor-elect of Kebbi.

Recall that the INEC had declared the March 18 governorship election in the state inconclusive.

A rerun election was held on Saturday in 142 polling units spread across 20 of the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

The final result was announced at the INEC headquarters in Birnin Kebbi by the Returning Officer, Prof. Yusuf Sa’idu of Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

He said Idris polled 409,225 votes to defeat his closest contestant, retired Maj.-Gen. Aminu Bande of PDP who scored 360,940 votes, while Alhaji Udu Idris of People’s Redemption Party, scored 3,103 votes.

The returning officer explained that the total votes cast stood at 800,560 out of which valid votes were 781,478 while 19,082 votes were rejected.