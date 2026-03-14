Tinubu Doing His Best for Nigeria — Gowon

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Head of State Yakubu Gowon has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing his best to manage the affairs of Nigeria.

Gowon stated this on Saturday after meeting Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, where he commended the president’s leadership.

According to him, Tinubu is making efforts across several key areas, including politics, the economy, social development and security.

“As far as it goes, isn’t he doing the best he can all round? Every area, political, economic, social, and of course, the major problem we have today, security, he’s doing everything to deal with those for the good of Nigeria,” Gowon said.

When asked to point out areas where the president should improve, the former leader said Tinubu’s administration is already addressing the country’s major challenges.

“There is no particular place. He has to look after the interests of Nigeria in all areas,” he added.

Gowon explained that his visit to the Presidential Villa was mainly to appreciate the president’s efforts and acknowledge what he described as progress being made under the current administration.

“I came to see him and to thank him for all the good work he’s doing for the country. We also looked at the progress Nigeria is making economically and in other areas,” he said.