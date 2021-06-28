BREAKING: CJN Swears In 18 Appeal Court Justices

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has sworn in 18 judges who were recently elevated to the Court of Appeal.

The new justices of the Court of Appeal are Mohammed Danjuma (Niger State), Muhammad Sirajo (Plateau), Abdul-Azeez Waziri (Adamawa), Yusuf Bashir (Taraba), Usman Musale (Yobe), Ibrahim Jauro (Yobe), Abba Mohammed (Kano State), Bature Gafai (Katsina), Danlami Senchi (Kebbi), and Mohammed Abubakar (Sokoto).

Others are Hassan Sule (Zamfara), Kenneth Amadi (Imo), Peter Affen (Bayelsa), Sybil Gbagi (Delta), Olasunbo Goodluck (Lagos), Adebukola Banjoko (Ogun), Olabode Adegbehingbe (Ondo), and Bola Ademola (Ondo).

A mild drama played out when Justice Olasunbo Goodluck, a Christian, took her oath in the name of Allah.

Immediately, the CJN corrected her and she took it in the name of God.

Details Later























