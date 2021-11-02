BREAKING: EFCC Releases Obi Cubana

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Billionaire businessman Obi Cubana has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The news about his release was shared by his colleague and friend, Instigator PH via his Instagram page.

He wrote: “Thank u Jesus!! @obi_cubana is free. We gat Jesus!!! . Dis Dance is for all my fans. I love u all.”

He also shared a post that reads: “Breakinh Newz. Obi Cubana is free. Confirmed by me, only 1 instigator. Give away loading.”

The socialite on his part recently made a post on his Instagram page after what seem like an unusual break.

He posted with a caption that reads “Okpataozueora! I love you ALL!”























