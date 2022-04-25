W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING) : Elon Musk Buys Twitter For $44bn

Posted by Breaking News, Featured, Latest News, U.S./Canada Monday, April 25th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Twitter on Monday confirmed it is selling the platform to billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk in a deal valued at $44 billion.

The sale was a dramatic shift for the board, which had originally maneuvered to block Musk from taking the social media network private.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a joint release announcing the takeover.



Details later…

