(BREAKING) : Elon Musk Buys Twitter For $44bn

(BREAKING) : Elon Musk Buys Twitter For $44bnBreaking News, Featured, Latest News, U.S./Canada Monday, April 25th, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Twitter on Monday confirmed it is selling the platform to billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk in a deal valued at $44 billion.
The sale was a dramatic shift for the board, which had originally maneuvered to block Musk from taking the social media network private.
“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a joint release announcing the takeover.
Details later…
Related Posts
Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=76179