(BREAKING): eNaira Becomes USSD Enabled From Next Week

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – From next week, Nigerians will be able to open an eNaira wallet and conduct transactions by simply using a designated USSD code on any phone.

To carry out these transactions, Nigerians will only have to dail *997 from their phones.

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele stated these at the Grand Finale of the 2022 eNaira Hackathon in Abuja.

According to him: “Nigerians, both banked and unbanked, will be able to open an eNaira wallet and conduct transactions by simply dialling *997 from their phones.

“Shortly after this, both merchants and consumers with bank accounts can use the NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) to transfer and receive eNaira to any bank account”.

“This will further deepen the integration of the eNaira with the existing national payment infrastructure”.

The CBN Governor reiterated his “promise to increase the level of Financial Inclusion in the Country because just like the Naira, the eNaira is expected to be accessible to all Nigerians . And would provide more possibilities to bring in the unbanked into the digital economy”.

Details Shortly…