(BREAKING): Funeral Mass Begins For Owo Slain Victims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Funeral mass has commenced for slain victims of the June 5th terror attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

Bodies of the victims, which sources were six kids and 20 women, were brought in a hearse in separate coffins.

In attendance are Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and other dignitaries.

Details Shortly…