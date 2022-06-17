W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING): Funeral Mass Begins For Owo Slain Victims

Posted by Breaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, June 17th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Funeral mass has commenced for slain victims of the June 5th terror attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

Bodies of the victims, which sources were six kids and 20 women, were brought in a hearse in separate coffins.

In attendance are Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and other dignitaries.



Details Shortly…

