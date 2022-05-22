(BREAKING): Gunmen Behead, Hang Kidnapped Soludo’s Lawmaker In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen have beheaded the lawmaker representing Anambra Governor Charles Soludo in the Assembly.

Hon Okechukwu Okoye’s head was found at Nnobi in Idemili South local government area where it was hanged.

His body was not there with indications that the killers made away with it.

The lawmaker was kidnapped last week with one person in his Toyota Sienna car.

African Examiner gathered the police later recovered the car and deployed operatives to rescue the lawmaker .

Soludo offered hope of rescuing his lawmaker while presenting Anambra’s revised budget to lawmakers on Friday.

Anambra Police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed that the lawmaker has been killed

He said: “His head was found along Nnobi road Saturday.

There is no suspect in custody yet.”