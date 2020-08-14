BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Bauchi Lawmaker; Abduct Wives, Child

By Mustapha Abdul Salaam

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Suspected gunmen have killed a lawmaker, Musa Baraza in the Bauchi State (North West Nigeria) House of Assembly.

It was gathered that the sad incident – which also involved abduction of his two wives and one-year-old child occurred late Thursday at his residence in the Dass Local Government Area.

The The Bauchi State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili confirmed the incident Friday morning.

Wakili confirmed that the Legislator who represented Dass Constituency until his death was killed, thereafter, the suspects kidnapped his two wives and one-year-old child.

The details of the abducted wives and child according to the State’s Police Spokesman are: Rashida Musa Mante (40), Rahina Musa Mante (35) while the child’s name is Fausar Musa Mante (1).

In addition Wakili disclosed that four empty shells of live ammunitions have been recovered from the scene of the murder.

The State’s Police Command according to its Publicist have raised and mobilized a crack team of police personnel to the area to commence an immediate investigation to rescue the victims and apprehend the hoodlums.