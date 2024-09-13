BREAKING: I Won’t Support Fubara In My Political Life Again – Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Friday vowed that he wouldn’t support Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, in his political life again.

He stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, accusing the governor of lying against him.

More to follow…