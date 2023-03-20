W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Kano Govt Imposes Dawn-To-Dusk Curfew Amid Tensions

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Monday, March 20th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kano State Government has imposed dawn to dusk curfew with a view to avoid breakdown of law and order following tensions generated from the collation of results of the governorship and state Assembly elections.

The state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, made the announcement in a statement issued Monday morning.

He said the decision was to prevent hoodlums from to causing chaos in the already tensed situation.



The commissioner called on people in the state to remain indoors as security agents would not spare anyone or group bent on causing trouble.

