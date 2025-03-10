Rivers: APC orders Gov. Fubara To Resign Within 48 Hours Or Face Impeachment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chief Tony Okocha, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers, has called on Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers to resign within 48 hours, or face impeachment.

Okocha made the remark in a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Monday.

He said that the Supreme Court judgement is sacrosanct and should be obeyed to the latter.

Okocha described the invitation by the governor to the Assembly members led by Martins Amaewhule as very punitive.

He said that Fubara was aware that the Assembly would be sitting on March 10 before inviting them for a discussion on the Supreme Court judgement.

He recalled that Fubara invited the Assembly members to come and discuss their remuneration, the place that they would use for their sitting, and also the budget.

Okocha stated that Fubara had no right to invite the Assembly to come and discuss the Supreme Court judgement since he was meant to present the budget to them.

According to him, the governor ab initio disregarded the 8-point agenda for peace by President Bola Tinubu, who is also the leader of the APC.

‘’The All Progressive Congress, as an opposition party in the state, will not sit down and watch Gov. Fubara disobey Mr President; for us, that’s an insult.

“We call on Gov. Fubara to resign within 48 hours or face impeachment; the findings of the Supreme Court is enough for him to resign, he is already sitting on a keg of gunpowder,” Okocha said.

He, however, commended the Speaker and the members of the House of Assembly for standing on their grounds till date.(NAN)