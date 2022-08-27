Police Arraign 3 Female Suspects Over Alleged Conspiracy, Trafficking, Murder In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State police Command has arrested and arraigned in court three female suspects for alleged conspiracy, trafficking of newborn twins babies and subsequent murder of their mother.

Spokesman for the Command, Daniel Ndukwe, DSP, who disclosed this in a statement made available to African Examiner on Saturday in Enugu, said their arraignment and remind in the Correctional Custodian Centre, followed the consolidation and conclusion of investigations into the case by the Command.

He said the case was investigated by the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department of the State Command.

Ndukwe, gave names of the suspects to include “one Ukorie Cynthia aged 25, Onyia Pauline aged 56 and Aroh Ijeoma aged 39, all residing in Enugu.

“The suspects, who were arrested on 26/07/2022, by Police Operatives serving in Central Police Station (CPS) Enugu, were remanded in Enugu Correctional Custodial Centre, pending further hearing of the case.

“Their arrest was sequel to the receipt of a report alleging that they conspired and sold the newborn twins of one Chinenye Odoh aged 31, and thereafter caused her death by poisoning her food, when she realized that the suspects gave her an amount lesser than the total sum they sold the babies.

“Investigations revealed that Ukorie Cynthia accommodated the deceased in her house till she put to birth on 05/07/2022, while Aroh Ijeoma facilitated the sale of the babies by contacting Onyia Pauline, a Nurse, who brought a couple that bought the babies upon their birth at the sum of three million naira (N3,000,000.00).

“That contrary to this sum, Ijeoma informed the deceased and mother of the babies, Chinenye, that the children were sold for two million, three hundred and fifty thousand naira (N2,350,000.00) and thereafter, gave her the sum of one million, eight hundred thousand naira (N1,800,000.00); gave Cynthia and Pauline fifty thousand naira (N50,000.00) each; and kept the remaining proceed to herself.

“However, when the deceased mother of the babies eventually knew the exact amount they sold the babies, she demanded for the balance, but was thereafter said to have eaten a suspected poisoned corn given to her by Cynthia, leading to her death.

The State police public Relations officer PPRO added that “Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to 05/10/2022 for further hearing.