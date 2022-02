(BREAKING) : Nigeria Beat Côte d’Ivoire 2-0 In WAFCON Qualifier

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Super Falcons beat the Cote d’Ivoire senior women national football team 2-0 in the first leg match of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers’ final round on Friday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

More details later.

NAN