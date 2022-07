(Breaking): Nollywood Director, Onitilo Dies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood director, Wasiu Adebola Onitilo is dead.

Onitilo, who has been a movie director for over two decades died on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

His death was confirmed by the Chief Executive Officer of Best of Nollywood, Seun Oloketuyi.

