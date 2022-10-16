BREAKING: Oyebanji Sworn-In As Ekiti Governor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mr Abiodun Oyebanji, has taken his oath of office as the fifth Ekiti State Governor.

He was sworn in by the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Hon. Justice Oyewole Adeyeye at exactly 12:53 pm amid cheers from the huge crowd present.

He pledged to preserve, protect and defend the office as governor.

Dignitaries present are the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong.

Others include Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) among others.