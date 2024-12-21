Tinubu Condoles With NUJ, IPI On Passing Of Rafat Salami

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) following the passing of Hajiya Rafat Onyeche Salami, the recently elected Treasurer of the International Press Institute (IPI).

According to a press release issued by his Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, Tinubu said her loss has been deeply felt across the journalistic community and beyond.

Salami also served as the Secretary of the NUJ, Abuja Council, dedicating her talents and passion to advancing journalism in Nigeria.

Tinubu commiserated with the leadership and members of the IPI, the Voice of Nigeria (VON) staff, and the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), acknowledging Salami’s unwavering commitment to her profession and nation.

In her career as a reporter, broadcaster, and producer, Salami tried to keep the public informed on crucial developmental issues.

Her advocacy for women’s and children’s rights was a testament to her strong voice and compassionate spirit.

Tinubu calls upon her colleagues, friends, and family to honour her by continuing the impactful work she championed as they bid farewell to the multilingual and multitalented journalist.