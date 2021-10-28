W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING) Secondus Vs PDP: Court Defers Judgement On Convention Till Friday

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Thursday, October 28th, 2021





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Court of Appeal, sitting in Port-Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has deferred to Friday, judgement on Secondus’ suit seeking the stoppage of the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The suspended National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, is seeking the stoppage of the national convention from holding, weekend.



