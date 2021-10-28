(BREAKING) Secondus Vs PDP: Court Defers Judgement On Convention Till Friday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Court of Appeal, sitting in Port-Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has deferred to Friday, judgement on Secondus’ suit seeking the stoppage of the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The suspended National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, is seeking the stoppage of the national convention from holding, weekend.























