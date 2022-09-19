Buhari Arrives New York For 77th UN General Assembly

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in New York for the high-level meetings of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The UN Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Buhari arrived at the JF Kennedy International Airport in New York at about 6.20 pm local time.

The president was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, Dr Mrs Uzoma Emenike, among others.

The theme for the 77th session which opened on Tuesday, Sept. 13 is: “A watershed moment: Transformative solutions to interlocking challenges.”

Key topics of discussion at the 2022 UNGA include the war in Ukraine, the global energy crisis, climate action, and ending the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buhari is expected to attend the opening of High-Level Summit on Transforming Education and Leaders Roundtable on Monday, where he will deliver Nigeria’s National Statement.

Similarly, he will make a statement on Thematic Session four of the summit on Digital Transformation of Education.

On Tuesday, Buhari will attend the opening ceremony of UNGA General Debate where the President of the General Assembly, Csaba Kőrös and UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres will declare the General Debate open.

He is expected to attend the opening ceremony as the Head of the Nigerian Delegation in company of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama; Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande and other top Nigerian delegates.

Also, he will be attending Transforming Education in Africa: Past, Present and Future where he will make a statement that same day.

On Wednesday, Buhari will be the first speaker to address the General Assembly, which is the second day of the General Debate.

He will deliver Nigeria’s statement around 9am (around 2pm Nigerian time) to other world leaders during the morning session.

Also, he will be attending the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change meeting and Africa’s New Public Health Order: Rejuvenating the Global Health Security Agenda.

Similarly, Buhari will attend a reception by the U.S. President Joe Biden at American Museum of Natural History.

On Thursday, the President is expected to attend a bilateral meeting on Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum and High-Level meetings on the Sahel.

Also, Buhari will attend the Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

On Friday, the Nigerian President will attend High Level Breakfast Meeting on Reinvigorating Multilateralism and Achieving Comprehensive Reform of the UN Security Council Commemoration of 15 years of L.69.

Similarly, he will attend the official Launch of Nigeria’s Integrated National Financing Framework that same day.

NAN