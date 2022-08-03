Buhari Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Kaduna, Sokoto, Plateau

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Sokoto, Kaduna and Plateau states describing the attacks as barbaric .

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu.

While expressing his condolence to the families of those who lost loved ones, the President reviewed the situation following reports on the loss of lives in the attacks and assured all possible support from the Federal Government to the states, adding that, we have given security forces all freedom to deal with and bring to end this madness”

“I condemn these barbaric attacks on the country. I wish to assure the states of all possible support from the government of the federation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly”, Buhari said.