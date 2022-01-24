Buhari Deceiving Nigerians With 419 Rice Pyramid – Ortom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described the administration of President Buhari as that of “419”.

Ortom, speaking at the state’s Government House in Makurdi, Benue State, bemoaned some of the policies of President Buhari saying that the rice pyramid in Abuja as “419,” used to deceive Nigerians.

He said: “Since I have been barred from seeing the president, I always speak to the press to tell him until the day he will call me but I will still tell him the truth as I have always told him.”

He also disclosed that Benue State is not benefitting from this present administration.

Ortom stated that the government should fight insecurity and expunge killer herders to allow farmers to return to their farms instead of deceiving Nigerians with rice pyramids.

“All those 419 rice pyramids will not help Nigeria. How can you explain to me that you pack 5000 sacks of rice and put them in a pyramid and say you have done something.

“Those people are deceiving you. From the Central Bank to all those other people, they are deceitful. They are 419; they are telling you lies,” Ortom added.