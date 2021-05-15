Buhari Heads To France For African Finance Summit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday leave Abuja for France where he will attend the African finance summit.

While in France for four days, Buhari will participate in the summit and meet with Emmanuel Macron, who is the host country’s president.

The summit is organised by Macron to look into external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and also private sector reforms.

Also, Buhari and the French leader will talk about the growing security threats in the Sahel and Lake Chad region, climate change, and partnership to contain the spread of COVID-19, among other issues.

Those expected to be in the entourage of the president are Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs; Zainab Ahmed, minister of budget and national planning; Otunba Adebayo, minister of trade and investment; and Osagie Ehanire, minister of health.

Alos, Babagana Monguno, national security adviser, and Ahmed Abubakar, director-general of national intelligence agency (NIA) are also expected to be part of the trip.























