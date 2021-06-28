Buhari Is Alive ,Not Replaced By Jubril From Sudan – Obasanjo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has debunked claims that President Muhammadu Buhari is dead and replaced by a certain Jubril from Sudan, describing the claim as ridiculous.

Obasanjo disclosed this while speaking at a youth mentorship session in Ogun saying that the rumour is one of the instances in which social media is being abused.

African Examiner writes that the rumoured death of President Buhari is often peddled by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Speaking at the session, Obasanjo disclosed how someone once approached him, asking if he believes the rumour.

He said: “Somebody came to me, in very high hope, and said, ‘this talk about Buhari not being Buhari…’. I said, ‘do you believe this?’ He said, ‘well, it is in the social media’. I said ‘Buhari died and we will not know that Buhari has died? And they will bring us somebody from Sudan to be Buhari?’

“It’s ridiculous to the extreme. But you have it in social media and you see people believing it. Social media have done good but it can be abused and misused.”























