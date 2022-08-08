Buhari Nominates Executive Commissioner For Upstream Regulatory Commission Board

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the name of Muhammad Sabo Lamido to the Senate as Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts, for the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina

In a letter addressed to President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, the President said Lamido was being nominated due to the death of Hassan Gambo, who occupied the position until his demise.

Buhari urged the Senate to confirm the nominee “in the usual expeditious manner”, the statement added.