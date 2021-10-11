Buhari Opens Ministers’ Assessment Retreat As Sack Looms

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has declared open, a two-day mid-term Ministerial performance review retreat in FCT, Abuja.

Speaking at the formal opening of the retreat holding at the State House Conference Hall, President Buhari pointed out that he would stay throughout the two-day event to listen to all cumulative assessments over the last two years and some months.

He noted that the idea of the assessment is to identify weak areas with a view to strengthening the ability of the government to deliver the goods to the people.

The President said: “Two years and some months into the second term, the tradition of subjecting our projects and programs implementation to independent and critical self-review has taken firm roots through sector Reporting during Cabinet meetings and at Retreats”.

This however led to speculation on reshuffling of the cabinet.

The ongoing retreat is an annual event convened to assess the performances of top functionaries of the administration.

It is being attended by Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and other top government officials,

Recall that the President on September 1 this year sacked two of his cabinet members. The affected were: the Ministers of Power, Engr. Mamman Saleh and his Agriculture and Rural Development counterpart, Alhaji Sabo Nanono.

Buhari then hinted that the exercise would be periodical.























