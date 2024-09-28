17 Killed In South Africa Mass Shooting

(AFRICAN EXAMINER( – Not less than seventeen people were murdered in a mass shooting in a remote town in South Africa.

According to the BBC, the police stated that two homesteads in the town of Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape, were involved.

12 women and a man were said to have been murdered in one location, with three women and one man killed in a second location.

As at the time of filing this report, an 18th victim is in critical condition in hospital.

The police stated that a manhunt is already in place for the perpetrators of the act.

Senzo Mchunu, the police minister, will give an update after visiting the area where the attack occurred.

According to media reports, the victims were preparing to attend a traditional mourning ceremony for a mother and daughter who were killed a year ago.

The mourners were packing goods and presents, including furniture, for the event when they were attacked on Friday night.

“The gunmen came and shot randomly, killing everyone. Women and children were also killed in the bloody shooting,“ the reports read.

“This has left the community terrified.”

Officials are yet to ascertain the reason or make any arrests.