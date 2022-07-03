Buhari Returns To Abuja From Lisbon

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday evening returned to Abuja after a five-day State Visit to Lisbon, Portugal, where Nigeria and the European nation signed Memorandum of Understanding in diverse sectors.

While in Lisbon, the Nigerian leader held several bilateral engagements which culminated into the signing of Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding between Nigeria and Portugal.

The MoUs signed include Political Consultations; Diplomatic Training, Research and the Exchange of Information and Documentation.

Cooperation in the field of Culture; and Cooperation in the Field of Women and Girls Development, Empowerment and Gender Affairs; Youths and Sports were also parts of the cooperation.