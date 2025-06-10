Nigeria To Reduce Maternal Mortality Rate By 20% In 2027 — FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government says it remains committed to reducing maternal mortality rate in Nigeria by 20% before 2027.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, stated this on Monday in Enugu State during the presentation of 10,000 professional kits to midwives by the wife of the President, Remi Tinubu.

The minister also said the government is relentless to reducing infant or under-fives mortality rate by 15%.

He said the distribution of professional kits to nurses and midwives was part of the government’s efforts to motivate and empower medical professionals leading the fight againts maternal and infant mortality in the country.

He said the distribution of the kits is “to create a large pool of motivated and empowered professionals who can deliver on the agenda of the president to reduce maternal mortality rate and under-five mortality rate by 20% and 15% respectively by 2027”.

“We sincerely appreciate the impactful role that midwives are playing in the efforts to deliver on the maternal and child health agenda of the president.

“I wish to use this opportunity to specially salute the midwives who are working on the frontlines. When our women get pregnant, they go through pregnancy in health and deliver healthy babies.

“The Federal Government appreciates your invaluable services to our country. And we will continue to support you with the needed tools, welfare packages and all enablement to perform your duties.

“The kits that is being given today represent a commitment to life, and the dignity of our women and children. I urge you to deploy the kits for the purpose they are meant for with full responsibility and full commitment to the pledge that we all took as professionals,” he said.

In 2024, a World Bank report said, “Nigeria ’s levels of maternal and child mortality are among the highest in the world, with maternal mortality representing 20% of the global burden.”

A United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) report said though Nigeria represents 2.4% of the world’s population, the country currently contributes 10% of global deaths for pregnant mothers.

“Latest figures show a maternal mortality rate of 576 per 100,000 live births, the fourth highest on Earth. Each year approximatyely 262,000 babies die at birth, the world’s second highest national total, Infant mortality currently stands at 69 per 1,000 live births while for under-fives it rises to 128 per 1,000 live births,” the report stated.