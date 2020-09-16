Buhari Unveils Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary Logo

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Nigeria prepares to mark the 60th Independence Anniversary, President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to support his administration in working towards greater inclusiveness.

Buhari made the call Wednesday while unveiling the anniversary Logo, advocating for the participation of all Nigerians.

The unveiling of the logo by the President held shortly before the commencement of the 15th virtual meeting of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja

President Buhari described the logo as a product of choice from Nigerians who participated in the selection process.

He explained that the Diamond Anniversary would be low key in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The President said: “Celebrating 60 years of independence really calls for pomp and pageantry, but the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced all nations to think and act differently, has also forced on us the imperative of a low-keyed celebration.

“Operating within the limitations placed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we created an internet challenge for Nigerians to make a choice from a set of four pre-selected logos that will appropriately define the theme.

“Of these four options, Nigerians from all walks of life participated in making a choice and I’m happy to let you know that the logo I will be unveiling is a product of choice from the Nigerian people.

“I’m informed that the selected option depicts our togetherness; a country of over 200 million people, whose natural talents, grits and passion glitter like the precious diamond we are.

“As we celebrate this anniversary, this government will work towards greater inclusiveness and look forward to the participation of all Nigerians’’.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Independence Anniversary Celebration.

He narrated how the committee arrived at the selection of the ‘Diamond Logo’ from 15 different possibilities designed by patriotic Nigerian firms.

Mustapha thanked the President for engaging members of the committee in the national assignment.

Top government functionaries such as Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Ministers of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika; Interior, Ra’uf Aregheshola; Finance, Zainab Ahmed and Justice, Abubakar Malami and some Presidential aides witnessed the unveiling of the logo.

Spread the love





















