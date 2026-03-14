Papa Ajasco Actor Opens Up on Life Struggles After Fame

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nigerian actor Abiodun Ayoyinka has opened up about the challenges he has faced despite becoming famous for playing the iconic character Papa Ajasco.

Ayoyinka spoke during an interview with media personality Lucky Udu, where he explained that the ownership of the character has limited his opportunities outside the popular comedy series.

According to the actor, the character Papa Ajasco is legally registered by Wale Adenuga through his company, Wale Adenuga Productions. Because of this, Ayoyinka said he cannot freely use the character for personal projects or commercial deals.

He explained that many companies want him to appear in advertisements using the famous costume and identity, but he cannot do so without permission.

“The major problem is that a particular character has been registered by Wale Adenuga. Anybody who wants to use me outside wants me with the character, with everything that I have, but it has never been easy for me,” he said.

Ayoyinka added that he does not have the legal right to use the name or costume associated with the character.

“I don’t have the right. I can’t use the name Papa Ajasco unless I go and take permission. I can’t even use the costume,” he said.

He also explained that the strong public association with the character has made it difficult for him to secure opportunities as himself.

“Because that character is very strong, they want to see me as Papa, dress like Papa, look like Papa. It is always difficult for me to do it,” he said.

The actor further revealed that he previously worked with the Lagos State Government under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture before retiring about five years ago.

Despite his long career, Ayoyinka said life has not been easy in recent years.

“Things have never been okay for years now. I retired five years ago, and it has never been easy for me to move around and connect with people,” he said.

“I’m always thinking every day. Look at my home—I don’t have my own house. I don’t have a car.”

Ayoyinka became widely known for playing Papa Ajasco in the long-running Nigerian comedy series Papa Ajasco & Company, produced by Wale Adenuga Productions, which became one of Nigeria’s most popular television programmes.