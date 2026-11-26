Bwala Accuses Atiku of Exploiting Economic Hardship, Questions Obi’s Grassroots Support

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, has accused former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of using Nigerians’ economic hardship for political gain ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking on the Naija Unfiltered Podcast, Bwala described Atiku’s campaign approach as the “weaponisation of poverty’s algorithm” and argued that large crowds at rallies do not necessarily translate into votes.

He also criticised former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, alleging that his political popularity depends largely on social media engagement rather than grassroots political structures.

Bwala claimed Obi had lost the backing of some churches and political allies who supported his 2023 presidential campaign, while social media influencers continued to promote his activities for online engagement and revenue.

The presidential aide argued that electoral strength should be measured by registered voters who are accredited, cast their ballots and have their votes counted, rather than social media trends or campaign crowd sizes.

Bwala made the remarks while responding to questions about whether President Tinubu was concerned about growing support for Atiku in northern Nigeria.