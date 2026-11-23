NDC Denies Rift With Obi Over 2027 Campaign Funding

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council on Monday dismissed reports of a disagreement between its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the party over campaign funding.

The council said both sides remain united ahead of the 2027 general election.

It said Obi had neither complained about inadequate campaign funds nor expressed dissatisfaction with how the party handled campaign finances. It described reports of a rift as an attempt to divide the opposition camp.

The clarification comes amid growing concerns over the control and management of campaign donations. The concerns followed a fundraising initiative launched by activist Aisha Yesufu for Obi’s presidential bid.

In a statement issued on Monday, the spokesperson for the NDC Campaign Council, Constance Ikokwu, said the reports suggesting a disagreement between the party and its candidate were false.

She said, “Let me state categorically that Peter Obi has not complained about a lack of campaign funds or expressed any dissatisfaction with the party over funding.”

Ikokwu said Obi remained committed to the campaign. She added that his nationwide engagements showed his determination to win the 2027 election.

“Let’s be clear – no presidential candidate in this race is campaigning with the energy, consistency and intensity that Obi is bringing to this election. His commitment to reaching Nigerians across the country is there for all to see, and he’s doing that superbly. The campaign so far is a resounding success,” she said.

She urged Nigerians to disregard what she described as manufactured controversies. She said the party and its candidate were focused on winning the election.

“The relationship between the party and its presidential candidate remains focused on one overriding objective: winning the 2027 presidential election and offering Nigerians a credible alternative. Those attempting to engineer a needless quarrel should not mistake their wishful thinking for reality. We are united, focused and determined,” Ikokwu added.

The rebuttal comes about two weeks after a fresh dispute over the control and management of campaign donations emerged in the opposition camp.

Former Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, had warned the NDC against allowing Yesufu and other loyalists of Obi to operate parallel fundraising structures without the party’s approval.

The warning followed Yesufu’s launch of a public fundraising drive. She urged Nigerians to contribute towards financing Obi’s 2027 presidential campaign.

Yesufu argued that Obi should not be left to shoulder the financial burden of the campaign alone. She urged supporters to take ownership of the political project through individual contributions, regardless of the amounts involved.

The initiative, however, raised questions about compliance with the NDC’s earlier directive that all campaign donations should be channelled through designated party accounts.