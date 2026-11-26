Lagos Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Pastor Jimmy Odukoya

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Lagos High Court on Thursday issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Jimmy Odukoya, the senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, after he failed to appear before it.

Justice O.O. Adewunmi-Oshin issued the warrant in a suit brought by the church’s board of trustees.

Odukoya’s lawyer, Wale Akoni, told the court his client had filed a notice of appeal and an application for a stay of execution against the court’s earlier order.

The judge said filing an appeal is not a genuine reason for a defendant to stay away from court.

She then issued the warrant and sent the case file to the administrative judge of the Lagos State High Court for reassignment to another judge.

The African Examiner recalls that on Monday, the trustees began contempt proceedings against Odukoya over his alleged disobedience of a court order barring him from acting as the church’s head.

The court ordered that the contempt papers (Form 48) and other court processes be served on him by substituted means, including newspaper publication and delivery to his last known address, and told him to appear on November 26.

The earlier order came on November 18, when the judge restrained him from presenting himself as senior pastor.

The trustees had removed him on November 17, saying his appointment went against the wishes of his late father, Taiwo Odukoya, the church’s founder.

Days after the November 18 order, Odukoya sued his sister, Tolu Odukoya, and several trustees at the Federal High Court in Lagos over his removal.

The other respondents are Biodun Balogun, Biodun Awosika, Rotimi Okpaise, Tobi Enuha, Gbenga Onabanjo, Fred Ohiani and Akin Osinbajo.

He nevertheless led the church service on Sunday.