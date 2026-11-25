Veteran Nollywood Icon, Pete Edochie Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — Anambra state born famous veteran Nigerian Nollywood actor and broadcaster, Chief Pete Edochie, is dead, at age 79.

The former seasoned broadcaster who recently returned back to Nigeria from a trip to Ghana where he met the Igbo community in that country passed on at 12:30 a.m, Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu, following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

Chief Leo Pete Edochie, made public the news of his demise on behalf of the family via a statement on his Instagram social media handle

The statement described the late Nollywood icon as a beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman, disclosing that he hailed from Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“With profound sadness and hearts bowed in total submission to the will of Almighty God, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman, Chief Dr Pete EDOCHIE, MON (Ononenyi), a retired broadcaster and veteran actor, who departed this life on Wednesday, 25th November 2026 at 12.30 am after a protracted battle with prostate cancer in Enugu, Nigeria. He was aged 79 years.

The statement further read: “Chief Dr Pete EDOCHIE hailed from Akamnato Ifite Nteje and is survived by his beloved wife, Barrister Mrs Josephine Edochie, his children, siblings and numerous other relations.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

“As we mourn this painful loss, we pray that Almighty God grants his gentle soul eternal rest and gives the entire family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. May God be with us all at this trying time. Amen.

Born on March 7, 1947, Pete Edochie was one of Nigeria’s most celebrated actors, renowned for his commanding screen presence, distinctive voice, mastery of dialogue and memorable portrayal of traditional African patriarchs.

His career spanned several decades, during which he became a household name in Nigeria and gained recognition across Africa and among the international Community.

His major breakthrough in the entertainment industry came in 1987 when he played the lead character, Okonkwo, in the Nigerian Television Authority’s television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s internationally acclaimed novel, Things Fall Apart.