Defence Ministry Deletes Social Media Post Promoting Tinubu, APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ministry of Defence has deleted a social media post promoting President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Oyo State.

According to media reports, the ministry pulled down the post on Sunday after widespread criticism from Nigerians.

Nigerians had accused the Defence Minister, Christopher Musa, and the Federal Government of violating Section 99(2) of the Electoral Act, 2026.

The section prohibits the use of state apparatus, including the media, to favour or disadvantage any political party or candidate during an election.

The ministry had on Saturday publicised the APC presidential campaign rally held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, in support of Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

In a post on its official X handle, @MODinfoNG, the ministry wrote: “PHOTO NEWS. The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid is scheduled to take place this Saturday, November 21, 2026, at Mapo Hall in Ibadan, Oyo State.”

One of the photographs accompanying the post also showed campaign banners bearing the images of Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The post sparked criticism on social media, with Nigerians questioning why a government institution responsible for national security was using its official communication platforms to promote the campaign of a political party.

Paul Ibe, media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, questioned the ministry’s decision to publicise the APC rally.

Ibe maintained that while providing security for the President’s visit was a legitimate responsibility, using the ministry’s official platform to promote his re-election campaign compromised the neutrality expected of a public institution.