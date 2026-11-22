Polish Tourist Accuses Emir of Daura of Sexual Assault in Palace

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – News that a tourist whose handle on X is simply identified as @beduinqa was sexually assaulted by the Emir of Daura has sparked social media reactions.

According to her, she visited the Emir of Daura’s palace in Katsina State, Nigeria, where she says the 95-year-old leader grabbed her hand, hugged her, kissed her cheek, and touched her breast despite her protests of ’emir no, no, no.’

She shared video from the ornate room showing parts of the interaction and described feeling disgusted, surprised it happened there after safe travels elsewhere.

The emir has not responded publicly, while discussions highlight consent issues, power imbalances, and how local women might face similar treatment without speaking out.

Here are some reactions from netizens on X @UgwunnaEjikem writes: “So this white lady is doing a tour of Nigeria; she went to the North, only for the Emir of Daura to grab her breast; he didn’t know she was recording with Meta Glasses. She began recording as soon as he grabbed her hand & started rubbing it, what a useless man!”

@amynartt_ writes: “I like as it’s a non-Nigerian woman that exposed the Emir of Daura, because if na Nigerian woman? They will arrest her on her getting assaulted.”

@abdool_moh writes: “The scariest thing about this Emir of Daura scandal is that the woman was only able to speak up because she is not Nigerian and they cannot use power to silence her. Nobody wakes up and becomes a sexual predator at 90+. The behaviour must have been nurtured from youthful age. The question is HOW MANY OTHER WOMEN ENDURED THIS AND KEPT SILENT BECAUSE THEY WERE AFRAID????? “Man shabba ala shay’in shaaba ‘alayh” Whoever grows up upon something will grow old upon it.”

@sarkinnomaa writes: “A tourist narrates how she was sexually assaulted by the Emir of Daura, and topped it with a video evidence she recorded with her Meta glasses (video in the comment) Almost 100 years old and still irresponsible?

This man has brought shame to himself and his family. And the people of Daura should not let this man continue to be their Emir. He should be impeached immediately. Embarrassing old man.”

@sheni_coker writes: “I just can’t imagine what he’ll be doing to teenage girls in the north. Such a sick old man.”

@fimlex2 writes: “See as Emir of Daura grab foreign visitor’s bre@st. No flirting, no consent, just straight up ass@ult, can’t imagine what he does to the girls around him behind closed doors.”